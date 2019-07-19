Summer Herro

Game 1

— July 1, 2019: vs. Lakers —

In his first game as a pro, the former Kentucky Wildcat led Miami with five treys and showed absolutely no hesitation from deep. In addition to his game-high 18 points, Herro also accumulated four assists, three rebounds, one steal and a game-high plus-31 rating. Yes, you read that right.

Game 2

— July 3, 2019: vs. Warriors —

After struggling a bit with his shot through the first three quarters, Tyler Herro flipped the script in the fourth and led Miami to victory. In fact, the 19-year-old scored a team-high 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting in the final period. When it was all said and done, he tallied 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a plus-12 rating.

Game 3

— July 5, 2019: vs. China —

While Herro was his usual self in transition early on, he really dazzled in the third quarter. How so? Well, he lit it up from downtown and scored 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting in the period. Otherwise in the contest, Herro came through with a few nice dimes. In addition to his game-high 23 points, Herro also had four assists and three steals.

Game 4

— July 7, 2019: vs. Jazz —

From the opening tip, Tyler Herro was ready to put on a show. Thanks to some tough finishes inside and a bevy of pull-up jumpers, Herro led all players with 11 points before the break. That wasn’t all, though, as he continued to make noise in the fourth and scored five points in the period. Herro ended up with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Game 5

— July 9, 2019: vs. Magic —

Herro scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the second quarter thanks to a balanced mix of attacks to the bucket and jumpers from outside. As the game progressed, Herro continued to keep the defense guessing and set up his teammates with relative ease. Then again, he also iced the game with four clutch free throws down the stretch. That’s big time. In addition to his game-high 25 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field and 9-of-10 from the charity stripe, Herro also tallied seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Game 6

— July 10, 2019: vs Wolves —

Although Tyler Herro slowed down a bit after hitting his first four shots of the contest, he remained poised and still took good looks within the flow of the offense. And of course, he also showed solid court vision as usual. Herro finished with 15 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal.