HEAT Takes From Red, White & Pink Game

After four strong days of camp at FAU Arena, the HEAT put on a show for the fans in the Red, White & Pink Game presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida. Below are some takeaways from the action.

1. J. Rich Impressive From The Start

Josh Richardson kicked off the RWP game with a tough and-one finish and kept up his aggressive approach throughout. Time and time again, the 25-year-old looked impressive off the dribble and finished at the rim with relative ease.

When it was all said and done, Richardson finished with nine points on 4-of-8 shooting, four assists, two rebounds and a steal.

2. Winslow Keeps Up Strong Playmaking Ability

By now you should know how skilled a playmaker Justise Winslow is. That was on full display Saturday, as the former Duke Blue Devil came through with a number of fantastic passes both in the halfcourt and in transition.

Of course, Winslow also attacked the basket, finished around the rim and knocked down a three for good measure.

As a result, the 22-year-old ended up with 11 points and three assists.

3. Dragić Does It All

From the beginning, Goran Dragić had it all going on.

Whether it was nifty drives, pull-up mid-range jumpers or catch-and-shoot treys, Dragić did his thing.

After primarily scoring in the first half, the Slovenian started to set up his teammates with some nice passes later in the game.

At the end of the day, Dragić tallied 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, four rebounds and four assists.

Other Takeaways:

-While Derrick Jones Jr. had a sick alley-oop jam in the first quarter courtesy of Rodney McGruder, he really picked things up in the second period and scored at all levels.

How so?

Well, he poured in 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the quarter on his way to a 21-point, eight-rebound outing.

That’s big time.

-Duncan Robinson sure can shoot it, can’t he?

The Summer League standout picked up where he left off in Vegas and showed his range quite often. He also ran a smooth pick-and-pop with Kelly Olynyk in the third quarter, which resulted in a corner three for the big fella.

Robinson had 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, while Olynyk ended up with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and five boards.

-Jarnell Stokes showed good touch around the basket and came through with some impressive hustle plays throughout the contest. The former Tennessee Volunteer finished with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and six rebounds.

-Bam Adebayo took advantage inside and recorded 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting and six boards.

-Dwyane Wade hit his first shot (a corner three over Winslow) and did damage in the pick-and-roll as usual. In all, the wily vet had eight points and three assists.

-Udonis Haslem recorded seven points, including a buzzer-beating jumper to close out the RWP game.

Talk about sending the fans home happy.

Game Highlights