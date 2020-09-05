Gameday Rundown: HEAT On Verge Of Sweeping NBA's #1 Seed

Game starts at 3:30PM on ABC
Miami HEAT
Posted: Sep 05, 2020

Miami HEAT vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Sunday, September 6th @ 3:30PM

EC Semifinals, Game Four

HEAT lead 3-0

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ABC

Start time: 3:40PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- Tyler Herro (hip bruise) is probable, Kelly Olynyk (Knee bruise) is questionable and Chris Silva (groin) is out for game 4 Sunday.

Miami has become just the second team in the current playoff format (since 1984) to take a 3-0 series lead against a No. 1 seed in a Conference Semifinals.

- The HEAT is the only undefeated team (7-0) this postseason. Our seven-straight wins to start the playoffs is the secondbest start in postseason team history. The only longer streak was in 2005 when we started a perfect 8-0.

- Miami has held a 3-0 series lead seven previous times, having recorded a sweep in five of those seven instances.

- The HEAT outscored the Bucks by +27 (40-13) in the fourth quarter of Game 3, marking as the largest fourth quarter point differential in NBA postseason history.

- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 25 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.

Last Game:

Thanks to an outstanding fourth quarter, the HEAT overcame a double-digit deficit and defeated the Bucks 115-100 Friday night at the The Field House in Orlando to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Miami drilled 18 threes, which tied a postseason franchise record that was initially set on Aug. 20 against Indiana.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Miami winning two of those three matchups with the lone loss coming
inside the bubble on August 6th.

- The HEAT were the only Eastern Conference team to record at least two wins against MIL this season.

- Miami is 70-45 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 36-20 in home games and 34-25 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other one time during the playoffs with Miami recording a 4-0 series sweep in the 2013 first round.

HEAT Category Bucks
113.0 POINTS PER GAME 112.4
.461 FG PCT. .469
.387 3-PT FG PCT. .373
.802 FT PCT. .718
45.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 47.5
23.7 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.8
8.29 STEALS PER GAME 6.88
13.6 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.8
4.14 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.13
