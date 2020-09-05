Gameday Rundown: HEAT On Verge Of Sweeping NBA's #1 Seed
Game starts at 3:30PM on ABC
Miami HEAT vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Sunday, September 6th @ 3:30PM
EC Semifinals, Game Four
HEAT lead 3-0
Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: ABC
Start time: 3:40PM
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
What to watch for:
- Tyler Herro (hip bruise) is probable, Kelly Olynyk (Knee bruise) is questionable and Chris Silva (groin) is out for game 4 Sunday.
- Miami has become just the second team in the current playoff format (since 1984) to take a 3-0 series lead against a No. 1 seed in a Conference Semifinals.
- The HEAT is the only undefeated team (7-0) this postseason. Our seven-straight wins to start the playoffs is the secondbest start in postseason team history. The only longer streak was in 2005 when we started a perfect 8-0.
- Miami has held a 3-0 series lead seven previous times, having recorded a sweep in five of those seven instances.
- The HEAT outscored the Bucks by +27 (40-13) in the fourth quarter of Game 3, marking as the largest fourth quarter point differential in NBA postseason history.
- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 25 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.
Last Game:
Thanks to an outstanding fourth quarter, the HEAT overcame a double-digit deficit and defeated the Bucks 115-100 Friday night at the The Field House in Orlando to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Miami drilled 18 threes, which tied a postseason franchise record that was initially set on Aug. 20 against Indiana.
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Miami winning two of those three matchups with the lone loss coming
inside the bubble on August 6th.
- The HEAT were the only Eastern Conference team to record at least two wins against MIL this season.
- Miami is 70-45 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 36-20 in home games and 34-25 in road games.
- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other one time during the playoffs with Miami recording a 4-0 series sweep in the 2013 first round.
|HEAT
|Category
|Bucks
|113.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|112.4
|.461
|FG PCT.
|.469
|.387
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.373
|.802
|FT PCT.
|.718
|45.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|47.5
|23.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.8
|8.29
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.88
|13.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.8
|4.14
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.13
NEXT UP: