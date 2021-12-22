HEAT SIGN ZYLAN CHEATHAM

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward Zylan Cheatham to a 10-day contract using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cheatham has started in all 13 games he has appeared in the G League with the Birmingham Squadron this season and averaged 14.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.15 steals and 30.6 minutes while shooting 48.7 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three-point range and 80.6 percent from the foul line. His team-high 136 boards are currently the fifth-most in the G League as he is only one of two players in the G League averaging double-figure rebounds while shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range. Additionally, he has led Birmingham in rebounds nine times, blocks three times, steals on three occasions and points once.

Cheatham previously signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans on July 24, 2019, appearing in four games totaling 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block while shooting 66.7 percent (6-of-9) from the field. The Arizona State product has appeared in 49 career G League games (45 starts) and averaged 14.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 32.0 minutes while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.

Cheatham will wear number 45.