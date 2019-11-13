Player Meet & Greet Ticket Offer
Tue, Nov 12, 7:30 PM - Detroit Pistons vs. Miami HEAT
Join us for the Detroit Pistons vs. Miami HEAT game on Tuesday, November 12! For a limited time only, purchase tickets through this offer and receive a post-game meet and greet with a Miami HEAT player!
You will receive an email after you complete your purchase with information on the meet and greet and how to access your Mobile Only Entry tickets.
Questions? Please contact Lynelle Williams at (786)777-4372 or via email at Lynelle.Williams@HEAT.com.
*The meet and greet is scheduled to take place on November 12, 2019 after the conclusion of the Miami HEAT vs. Detroit Pistons home game. No autographs or personal photos allowed. There will be a professional photographer on hand to take pictures of your group. Limit one (1) photo per group. There will not be a make-up date for the event, and the event will not be rescheduled for ticket holders who cannot attend. The event is limited to those who purchased tickets through this offer. This offer is non-transferable. Other restrictions may apply.Buy Tickets
