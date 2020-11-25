Paul Eboua Signs With HEAT

Your Miami HEAT have signed forward Paul Eboua.

Eboua, who has played internationally over the last four seasons, appeared in 18 games (12 starts) last season with VL Pesaro of the Lega Basket Serie A (Italy) and averaged 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 21.6 minutes while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. He scored in double-figures seven times and grabbed double-figure rebounds twice. Additionally, he scored a season-high 20 points against Trieste on January 5 and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds against Sassari on January 19.