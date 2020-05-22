Pat Riley Statement On The Passing Of Jerry Sloan

Miami HEAT President Pat Riley has released the following statement on the passing of Jerry Sloan.

“It was a privilege to play against a Jerry Sloan coached team, I always knew that we would be severely tested. His overall philosophy on both sides of the ball was fundamentally solid and always one step ahead of the game. Loyalty was his badge of honor and his no nonsense approach to competition was perfect for the game. Jerry will go down in history as one of the most admired great winners and respected teachers of basketball ever. I am humbled and saddened by his passing.”