Pat Riley Statement On The Passing Of Ron Culp

“Ron Culp was the first basketball person I met when I came to Miami 26 years ago,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “I feel great sadness in hearing the news of his passing as he was not only a colleague, but both him and his wife, Marilyn, were great friends of mine. They did so much for not only the HEAT, but also the City of Miami that will never be forgotten. His name hangs from the rafters in honor of his great contributions to building this franchise and helping us become a World Champion. Ron was dear to all of us and we pray for their family. He was loved and will be missed.”