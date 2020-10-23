Miami HEAT President Pat Riley To Hold State Of The HEAT Press Conference

Miami HEAT President Pat Riley will hold his annual end of season State of the HEAT press conference Friday, Oct. 23 at 1 pm.

The Godfather of HEAT Culture will address a variety of topics including our NBA Finals run in the Bubble, the NBA Draft, Free Agency outlook and what to expect on the court next season. You won’t want to miss this, there are only 3 ways to watch it live – HEAT.com, the Miami HEAT App and Miami HEAT Facebook Live.