Our First Half Of Season Schedule Is Here

The first half of our 2020-21 regular season schedule is here. The 37-game schedule consists of 18 home dates, all at AmericanAirlines Arena, and 19 road contests, and runs from December 23, 2020 through March 4, 2021. FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive regional television partner of the Miami HEAT, will air all games available for local broadcast, which will amount to 34 games in total, plus both preseason games. The HEAT will make 16 national television appearances, including six broadcasts on NBATV, five on TNT, four on ESPN and one on ABC. The Miami HEAT Radio Network, led by its flagship station 790 The Ticket (AM 790/FM 104.3 HD-2), will carry all of the team’s games in English. Additionally, the Miami HEAT Spanish Radio Network will broadcast each regular season game in Spanish on its flagship station Univision Radio’s Radio Mambi (710 AM).

We kick off our 33rd season on the road, traveling to Orlando to face the Magic on Wednesday, December 23 (7PM). We'll kick off our home slate on Christmas Day, hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, December 25 at 12PM. We begin the season with five of our first seven games at home.

The schedule features several exciting match-ups, including two consecutive home games against the Milwaukee Bucks, on December 29 and 30, both at 7:30PM. The HEAT will also face their Eastern Conference Finals opponent, the Boston Celtics at home on January 6 (7:30PM). The HEAT will travel to Los Angeles to play their Finals opponent, the LA Lakers, on February 20.

This year’s schedule features 14 of the 37 games played on weekends (Friday through Sunday). Of those weekend games, six will be played in Miami (three on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday). The HEAT’s longest homestand will be a six-game stretch from January 27 through February 5. Miami’s longest road trip is a seven-game stretch from February 11-22. Additionally, we will play five sets of back-to-back games. The month in which Miami plays the highest number of games is January, when the HEAT hits the hardwood 16 times. January and February will be the months in which the HEAT plays the most home contests, each with seven games in AmericanAirlines Arena. The most road games Miami will play in a month is nine, which they do in January.

Ticket information will be released at a later date. A limited number of season ticket memberships are still available. Visit heatseasontickets.com or call 786-777-HOOP.