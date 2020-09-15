Nunn & Herro Named To NBA All-Rookie Teams

The baby goats are making NBA history!

Kendrick Nunn has been named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and Tyler Herro has been named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. They become the fourth set of HEAT rookies to be each be named to an All-Rookie Team in the same season, joining Michael Beasley/Mario Chalmers (2008-09), Dwyane Wade/Udonis Haslem (2003-04) and Sherman Douglas/Glen Rice (1989-90). Nunn becomes the sixth HEAT rookie to be named to the First Team as Herro is the seventh to earn Second Team honors.

The rookie duo were each selected to the NBA Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend, becoming just the second pair of Miami teammates to be selected, joining Wade and Haslem who did so in both 2004 and 2005. Both Nunn and Herro each helped the HEAT average 26.5 points from their rookies this season, the third-highest rookie scoring average for a single-season in team history. Nunn connected on a rookie team record 137 made three-point field goals this season while Herro’s 116 made treys were the second-most as they became just the second pair of rookie teammates in NBA history to each eclipse 100 made during the same season. Additionally, they each started on Opening Night, becoming just the fourth set of rookies to start a season opener for the HEAT.

Nunn appeared in 67 games (all starts) this regular season and averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 29.3 minutes while shooting 43.9 percent from the field, 35 percent from three-point range and 85 percent from the foul line. He earned Rookie of the Month honors for October/November, December and January, becoming the first undrafted rookie in NBA history to win the award multiple times. Nunn totaled 1,024 points on the season to become the first undrafted rookie during the Common Draft Era (since 1966) to score at least 1,000 points in a single season. Among NBA rookies, Nunn finished first in three-point field goals made, second in points and field goals made, third in assists and minutes and fifth in steals. He posted 19 20-point games, tying Wade for the second-most by a rookie in franchise history. He dished out nine assists without a single turnover on January 2 vs. Toronto, becoming just the second rookie in team history to record that many assists without a turnover, only Sherman Douglas had more with 12 assists and no turnovers on December 15, 1989. Nunn also scored 24 points on Opening Night, marking as the second-most points by a rookie on Opening Night in team history and tying for the fourth-most by any HEAT player in their debut.

Herro appeared in 55 games (eight starts) this regular season and averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 27.4 minutes while shooting 42.8 percent from the field, 38.9 percent from three-point range and 87 percent from the foul line. He scored 30 points, all off the bench, on August 12 against Oklahoma City, setting a new HEAT franchise record for most points by a rookie reserve, surpassing a record he previously set earlier in the season when he scored 29 points off the bench on October 29 vs. Atlanta. He connected on seven three-point field goals on January 22 vs. Washington, the most by a HEAT rookie in franchise history. Herro became the youngest player (19 years, 276 days) in team history to start a game after starting on Opening Night. He ended the season connecting on his last 28-straight free throws, the longest streak by a HEAT rookie in team history.