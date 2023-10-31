MIAMI UNVEILS “HEAT CULTURE” UNIFORM

Team’s ‘Reason for Being’ Takes Center Stage with Newest City Edition Entry

HEAT Culture Launch Presented by American Airlines

Today, your Miami HEAT announce the unveiling of their newest City Edition uniform, “HEAT Culture.” The HEAT Culture campaign reflects the standard established in 1995 by former Head Coach and current team President Pat Riley. Since its implementation in the mid-90’s, the team’s philosophy has been nurtured and guided by a consistent core, including Riley, current Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Andy Elisburg and guided by the steady ownership hands of Micky and Nick Arison. This is the seventh iteration of the City Edition uniform, with the campaign launch presented by American Airlines.

HEAT Culture is a set of core shared values, expectations, commitments, and customs that inform how Miami operates as a team and an organization. This version of the City Edition uniform serves as the embodiment of that philosophy, which maintains the standard of getting 1% better every day. Pat Riley previously said: “I set the template for it back in 1995 when I got here – it’s academic. It’s a Culture I think every professional team should start with...however, it’s hard to do that because you have to have the total commitment, absolute total commitment, from players.” All former full-time HEAT players not currently on active league rosters will receive their own personalized “HEAT Culture jersey,” including a message signed by Riley, Spoelstra, Andy Elisburg, and Micky and Nick Arison.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on designing uniforms that push our brand in fun and exciting ways, but this uniform presented a unique creative challenge since it’s been in the works since 1995,” said Jennifer Alvarez, Senior Vice President of Brand and Chief Creative Officer. “HEAT Culture is woven throughout our organization and our success, so it's very exciting to finally see it woven onto a uniform for all to wear proudly.”

Uniform Design

A prominent feature showcased on the right side of the jersey and continuing down onto the shorts is Riley’s notable mantra, which was born almost three decades ago: “The Hardest Working, Best Conditioned, Most Professional, Unselfish, Toughest, Meanest, Nastiest Team in the NBA,” atop of a red-black gradient. The distinct "HEAT Culture" wordmark, a rugged and battle-worn emblem specially crafted for this uniform, is officially established as its own defining brand. This is enhanced by a new, slightly brighter shade of red, adding a striking accent to the jersey, a new number style, and various branding elements. For the first time ever, players will proudly display their numbers on the right leg of their shorts. Moreover, this feature is not exclusive to the team, as devoted fans can also select shorts with the numbers of their favorite HEAT players or personalize their shorts with the numbers of their choice. In keeping with Miami's City Edition tradition, the left leg of the shorts showcases a reimagined "ball and flame" logo, mirroring the weathered, distressed texture of the jersey wordmark. These numbered / personalized shorts are exclusively available at The Miami HEAT Store retail outlets. And, as a constant reminder of our commitment to excellence, Riley's straightforward yet unyielding motto, "The Main Thing Is The Main Thing," is boldly featured on the jersey's jocktag, reinforcing that every action taken is in pursuit of a championship.

To download photos of the City Edition uniforms, CLICK HERE.

There will be exclusive, in-arena only early access to the entire HEAT Culture merchandise assortment for HEAT fans who attend Miami's game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, November 1st. Following the game, all HEAT Culture merchandise will be available for purchase worldwide beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 2nd, exclusively online at MiamiHEATStore.com and at all Miami HEAT Store retail locations on Thursday beginning at 10:00 a.m.