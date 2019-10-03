The Miami HEAT Store Is Opening A New Location

The Miami HEAT will unveil their brand-new Miami HEAT Store at the Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines, FL on Saturday, October 5th. The HEAT experience will bring in a pep rally like atmosphere to celebrate the opening. During the event, the HEAT Dancers will sign autographs and take photos with the fans including Burnie the mascot mixing and mingling with the crowd.

Meet us there from 11:30am-2:00pm at 11401 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026!