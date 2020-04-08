Miami HEAT Store Joins Fight Against COVID-19

The fight to defeat COVID-19 is one that will only be won together.

The Miami HEAT store and Refried Apparel are partnering together to turn $100k in unsold jerseys into over 7,000 masks to be donated to local medical facilities in need.

Refried Apparel is an organization that upcycles unused/unsold clothing into new products. Upcycling is a process that converts materials into new products that provide better environmental value. Unlike recycling – which requires energy to process materials from one form to another – upcycling requires virtually zero energy.

The first batch of masks will be arriving this week.

While donations of materials for the masks are going to help frontline workers and essential employees, behind the scenes, the employees at Refried Apparel are working around the clock to transform these garments. The cutters and sewers have been donating their time to this effort. However, the demand has been increasing. Your donations will help to compensate the cutters and sewers to increase capacity and provide the protection to a greater number of those in need.

Click here to make a donation to the sewers and cutters.

Together,

#HEATNationUnited