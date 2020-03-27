Miami HEAT Partners With Lineage Logistics, Pledges Funding In Support Of Hunger Relief

Miami, FL — The Miami HEAT has partnered with Lineage Logistics, the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics, and Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. The HEAT and the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation have pledged a $200,000 donation to Feeding South Florida, the local member of the Feeding America® network, which services Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. Lineage Logistics will match that $200,000 donation allowing Feeding South Florida to immediately help those affected by COVID-19.

The goal of the partnership is to raise awareness for Lineage Logistics’ Share A Meal campaign, which aims to help provide 100 million meals* in response to COVID-19 and to help ensure no family or child goes hungry during this global pandemic. HEAT fans are encouraged to join the Share A Meal effort and support Feeding South Florida by visiting HEAT.com/donate. In addition, Lineage Logistics, which operates several warehouses in South Florida, has committed to hiring between 20 to 40 AmericanAirlines Arena event staffers who are currently sidelined due to the postponement of HEAT games and Arena events.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken an enormous and stressful toll on lives of people across the globe,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “Many of our friends and neighbors in South Florida are rightfully worried about putting food on the table. By joining forces with Lineage Logistics and Feeding South Florida, we hope to ease that burden.”

“The COVID-19 virus presents extraordinary challenges for moving, storing, and distributing food on a large scale,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President & CEO of Lineage Logistics. “We are incredibly proud of the business we have created at Lineage – to solve for this exact challenge. We are excited about our partnership with the Miami HEAT to help feed those in need in the South Florida community.”

Founded in 1981, Feeding South Florida's mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education.

*100 million meal equivalent will include financial and in-kind donations facilitated by Lineage and its partners to Feeding America and other hunger-relief organizations.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage is the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions. Lineage’s expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled facility network, and its use of technology combine to promote food safety, increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, lessen environmental impact, and minimize supply chain waste. As a result, Lineage helps customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small family-owned businesses increase the efficiency and protect the integrity of their temperature-controlled supply chain. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations, Lineage was recognized as the No 1. Data Science company on Fast Company’s Annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2019, in addition to ranking 23rd overall in an evaluation of thousands of companies worldwide. For more information, visit: www.lineagelogistics.com.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.