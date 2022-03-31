Miami HEAT Clinch Postseason Berth
Playoffs Begin April 16
- The Miami HEAT have clinched their spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs
- With the Play-In Tournament rules, clinching now means you’re guaranteed a Top 6 seed as opposed to a Top 8 seed as was the case in previous seasons
- If the HEAT finish with the No. 1 or No. 2 seed, they will be waiting on the results of the Play-In Tournament for their first-round opponent. If they finish No. 3 or lower, they will know their opponent by April 10, the last day of the regular season.
- This will be Miami’s 23rd postseason appearance in the 34-year history of the franchise, and the 11th appearance under head coach Erik Spoelstra in his 15 seasons
- The HEAT have played in 249 postseason games, 16th most in the NBA, and have 138 postseason victories, 14th most in the NBA
- Of the 30 teams, 23 have been in the league longer than the HEAT, which joined in 1988.
- Only five teams have made the NBA Finals more than the HEAT, with six trips to the ultimate round.
- Only five teams have more championships than the HEAT’s three.
- Erik Spoelstra is currently 8th among all coaches in postseason victories with 85. No. 7 on the list is Jerry Sloan, with 98.
- Spoelstra has won 59.4 percent of all playoff games.
- Miami is one win away from their ninth season with at least 50 victories
NEXT UP: