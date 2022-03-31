Miami HEAT Clinch Postseason Berth

Sign up here for news and updates on tickets for the 2022 White Hot Playoffs

The Miami HEAT have clinched their spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

With the Play-In Tournament rules, clinching now means you’re guaranteed a Top 6 seed as opposed to a Top 8 seed as was the case in previous seasons

If the HEAT finish with the No. 1 or No. 2 seed, they will be waiting on the results of the Play-In Tournament for their first-round opponent. If they finish No. 3 or lower, they will know their opponent by April 10, the last day of the regular season.

This will be Miami’s 23rd postseason appearance in the 34-year history of the franchise, and the 11th appearance under head coach Erik Spoelstra in his 15 seasons

The HEAT have played in 249 postseason games, 16th most in the NBA, and have 138 postseason victories, 14th most in the NBA

Of the 30 teams, 23 have been in the league longer than the HEAT, which joined in 1988.

Only five teams have made the NBA Finals more than the HEAT, with six trips to the ultimate round.

Only five teams have more championships than the HEAT’s three.

Erik Spoelstra is currently 8th among all coaches in postseason victories with 85. No. 7 on the list is Jerry Sloan, with 98.

Spoelstra has won 59.4 percent of all playoff games.

Miami is one win away from their ninth season with at least 50 victories

