HEAT Fall To Sixers

The HEAT just couldn’t get anything going in a tough 113-86 loss to the Sixers Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Let’s take a look at some bright spots despite the disappointing result.

1. Herro Sharp In 3Q

After having a quiet first half, Tyler Herro caught fire in the third quarter with three treys, including this one in transition as time expired in the period:

In all, Herro tallied a team-high 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-9 from deep, two boards, one assist and one block.

2. Bam Sticks With It

No matter what the circumstances were, Bam Adebayo gave it his all as usual.

In fact, he scored Miami’s first eight points of the third quarter, with no bucket as impressive as this aggressive drive against Al Horford:

Earlier, Adebayo competed hard defensively against Joel Embiid and forced him into a handful of misses in one-on-one situations in the first half.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough in the end.

Adebayo finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, five rebounds and a steal.

3. Dragić Stays Tough

Simply put, Goran Dragić kept the pedal to the metal and attacked the basket time and time again.

In addition to coming up with nifty finishes like this…

…the Slovenian also drew fouls and took advantage at the line more often than not.

When it was all said and done, Dragić amassed 18 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field and 9-of-11 from the charity stripe, three boards and one assist.

Game Notes:

-Derrick Jones Jr. (Left Hip Strain) was an active scratch.

-Daryl Macon (G League - Two-Way), Justise Winslow (Concussion), KZ Okpala (Left Achilles Strain) and Dion Waiters (Team Suspension) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head home to prepare for their matchup with the Hornets on Monday at 7:30PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.