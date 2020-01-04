HEAT Fall To Magic

Although the HEAT made a spirited run in the third quarter, they couldn’t get the job done in a 105-85 loss to the Magic Friday night at Amway Center.

Let’s look at some bright spots despite the disappointing result.

1. Butler Stays On The Attack

From the start, Jimmy Butler relentlessly got to the rack and finished plays time and time again.

After a strong first half, Butler scored a team-high nine points in the third to help get Miami back in it, including this tough bucket amidst a 20-6 run for the squad:

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

In all, the 30-year-old vet amassed a team-high 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 9-of-11 shooting from the line, a team-high 10 boards (tied with Bam Adebayo), a team-high seven assists and a team-high three steals.

2. Bam With The Jam

While Adebayo hit a jumper early on and did his usual damage around the rim throughout the contest, nothing quite touches this drive and jam over Mo Bamba in the fourth:

Whoa.

Speaking of Bamba, Adebayo also competed hard defensively against the 21-year-old and his teammates, Khem Birch and Nikola Vučević. Of course, Adebayo played solid help defense more often than not, too.

When it was all said and done, the former Kentucky Wildcat tallied 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, a team-high 10 rebounds, a game-high two blocks, one assist and one steal.

3. Leonard Finds The Range In The Third

During the HEAT’s aforementioned run in the third, Meyers Leonard knocked down a couple threes and helped space the floor.

In total, Leonard ended up with eight points, seven boards, one assist and one steal.

Game Notes:

-Dion Waiters (Illness) was an active scratch.

-Daryl Macon (G League - Two-Way), KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment) and Justise Winslow (Lower Back Bone Bruise) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will head home to prepare for their matchup with the Blazers on Sunday at 6PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.