HEAT Back At It Against Hornets

After a resounding victory over the Spurs, the HEAT are in Charlotte for a matchup with the Hornets on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM.

And if you somehow missed it (hopefully you didn’t), Bucket…err…Tyler Herro absolutely went off against San Antonio on Tuesday. Thanks to an array of step-back treys, pull-up mid-range jumpers and a few drives to the cup, the 19-year-old led all players with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting and a plus-29 rating.

It'll be interesting to see how he follows that up in Charlotte.

Speaking of which, the Hornets have played just one game thus far in the preseason: a narrow 107-106 loss to the Celtics on Sunday night. Despite the defeat, however, rookie big man P.J. Washington (Herro’s former teammate at Kentucky) mixed things up with catch-and-shoot treys, thunderous jams and some strong takes to the rack. Subsequently, he led Charlotte with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

That wasn’t all, though, as fellow newcomer Terry Rozier also did his thing with nine points, a game-high nine assists, two steals, a block and a game-high plus-17 rating. In other words, “Scary Terry” was in full effect.

We’ll see how the HEAT approach both dynamic players on Wednesday night.

INJURY REPORT: Jimmy Butler (Illness), Goran Dragić (Load Management, Right Knee), James Johnson (Conditioning), Kelly Olynyk (Right Knee Bruise) and Justise Winslow (Rest) are all out for Miami. Cody Martin (Right Ankle Sprain) is doubtful for Charlotte.