Ӧmer Yurtseven Signs With HEAT

Article Header - HEAT Logo
Posted: May 14, 2021

Your Miami HEAT have signed center Ӧmer Yurtseven.

Yurtseven appeared in 14 games (one start) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League this season and averaged 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.36 blocks and 21.1 minutes while shooting 62.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range. He scored in double-figures 11 times, including two 20-point games and one 30-point performance. He posted five double-doubles, including a season-high 34 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks against the Long Island Nets on March 1.

Yurtseven played two seasons at NC State before transferring to Georgetown. As a senior in 2019-20, he appeared in 26 games (25 starts) and averaged 15.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.46 blocks, 1.2 assists and 27.3 minutes while shooting 53.4 percent from the field.

Tags
Heat, hpFeatured

Related Content

Heat

hpFeatured

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter