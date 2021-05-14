Ӧmer Yurtseven Signs With HEAT

Your Miami HEAT have signed center Ӧmer Yurtseven.

Yurtseven appeared in 14 games (one start) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League this season and averaged 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.36 blocks and 21.1 minutes while shooting 62.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range. He scored in double-figures 11 times, including two 20-point games and one 30-point performance. He posted five double-doubles, including a season-high 34 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks against the Long Island Nets on March 1.

Yurtseven played two seasons at NC State before transferring to Georgetown. As a senior in 2019-20, he appeared in 26 games (25 starts) and averaged 15.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.46 blocks, 1.2 assists and 27.3 minutes while shooting 53.4 percent from the field.