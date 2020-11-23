Maurice Harkless Signs With HEAT

Your Miami HEAT have signed forward Maurice Harkless.

“We have always liked what Moe Harkless brings to a team,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “We like his experience in knowing the role he will play for us real well. Moe can guard multiple positions, play above the rim, great shot blocker for his position and most importantly for our offense, space the floor with his three-point shooting. He is a player with great character and toughness.”

Harkless, an eight-year NBA veteran, split last season between the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks appearing in 62 games (48 starts) averaging 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 23.0 minutes while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. He recorded 16 multi-steal games and nine multi-block games while scoring a season-high 17 points at Philadelphia on February 27 and grabbing a season-high 14 rebounds at Indiana on December 9.

Harkless appeared in 50 games (38 starts) with the Clippers before being traded to the Knicks midseason, and averaged 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 22.8 minutes while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range. He scored in double-figures eight times as a member of the Clippers, helping them to a perfect 8-0 record over that span.