HEAT TO LAUNCH MIAMI MASHUP NFT COLLECTION

Your Miami HEAT has announced its second collection within the NFT space: the Miami Mashup NFT Collection. Created in-house by HEAT artists, the collection celebrates the history behind each of the Miami Mashup jersey’s eight different number styles and the graphic worlds they inspired.

The collection features 400 digital collectibles (50 per number style), plus three 1-of-1 Miami Mashup Passes that allow holders to create a custom Miami Mashup NFT featuring their name, number(s), number style(s) and other selected graphical elements. Holders will also receive a physical HEAT-branded Infinite Objects® video print and display frame, plus a Miami Mashup jersey that mirrors the design of their custom NFT and features a special “NFT Edition” inscription located just above the “15 STRONG” mark.

FTX, the Miami HEAT's Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner, will be listing the Miami Mashup NFT Collection on the FTX US NFT Marketplace. Auctions and buy now listings will open to the public via FTX US NFT Marketplace beginning March 11, at 12:00 p.m. EST. Auctions will run until March 13, at 11:00 p.m EST. Buy now pieces will be available until September 30, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EST, or while supplies last. Visit nft.heat.com to explore the complete collection.