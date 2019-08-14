Kelly Olynyk Injury Update

MIAMI, August 14 – The Miami HEAT announced today that an MRI on Kelly Olynyk revealed a right knee bone bruise. The injury occurred on August 7 during Team Canada’s win against Nigeria in an exhibition game in preparation for the FIBA World Cup. Olynyk will not re-join Team Canada and is expected to be ready for the beginning of the NBA season.

Olynyk appeared in 79 games (36 starts) last season with the HEAT and averaged 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 22.9 minutes while shooting 46.3 percent from the field, 35.4 percent from three-point range and 82.2 percent from the foul line. He set single-season career highs in three-point field goals made (113), free throws made (152), free throw percentage, games played, minutes (1,812) and starts.