Player Spotlight: Justise Winslow (1/14/19)

All year long, Justise Winslow has shown growth in a number of areas, and this past week was no exception.

Whether he was setting up his teammates, finishing around the rim or splashing down treys, Winslow had it all going on over the past three contests. In fact, the 22-year-old led Miami with 17 points and 6.3 assists per game on a 65.3 true shooting percentage (second only to Bam Adebayo) during that span. And when you delve deeper, the numbers become even more impressive.

In addition to leading the HEAT with a 30.6 assist percentage, he also hit all seven of his shots from the restricted area and went 5-of-8 on above-the-break threes amid the flurry.

Oh yeah, his defense was pretty good too, as Miami outscored the opposition by 15.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

So without further ado, take a look back at some of Winslow’s best highlights from this past week in the video below: