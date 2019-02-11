Player Spotlight: Josh Richardson (2/11/19)

After struggling a bit with his shot in January, Josh Richardson has really picked things up of late.

I mean, really picked things up.

This past week was a perfect example, as J. Rich led Miami with 25.3 points per game on a 76.7 true shooting percentage. And when you delve deeper into the numbers, they’re even more impressive. In addition to shooting 75 percent (12-of-16) in the paint during that span, he also connected on 66.7 percent (10-of-15) of his non-corner threes.

Perhaps most importantly, though, Richardson got the job done when it mattered most and led the HEAT with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting in the fourth quarter over the past three games.

That’s clutch.

Of course, Richardson’s hot week culminated with a career-high 37 points and eight made triples against the Warriors on Sunday night.

Take a look back at some of his highlights from that game and more in the video below: