Jimmy Butler Named To All-NBA Third Team

Jimmy Butler has been named to the 2020-21 All-NBA Third Team. It marks as Butler’s fourth career All-NBA selection, including his second consecutive in his two seasons with the HEAT. Butler totaled seven First Team votes, the most by any player on the Third Team. It is also the 21st time a HEAT player has been named to an All-NBA Team, including the fifth on the Third Team.

Butler, who was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, appeared in 52 games (all starts) this season and averaged a team-leading 21.5 points, a team-best 7.1 assists, 6.9 rebounds and an NBA-leading 2.08 steals in 33.6 minutes while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 86.3 percent from the foul line. He became the first HEAT player in franchise history to lead the league in steals per game and his 86.3 percent from the foul line was the third-highest single season percentage in team history. He shot at least 80 percent from the charity stripe in 14-straight games from April 3 – May 2 and recorded nine-straight multi-steal games from March 31 – April 16, both the longest such streaks in team history. Butler posted four triple-doubles this season, tying for the most during a single season in team history, including three-straight from February 15-18, to become the first player in HEAT history to record consecutive triple-doubles with two of those coming on a back-to-back road set to become just the 11th player in NBA history to achieve that feat. Butler, along with Bam Adebayo, each posted a triple-double on February 18 at Sacramento, becoming the only pair of HEAT teammates to each record a triple-double in the same game, and having also accomplished the feat last season on December 10, 2020, they have now become the only pair of same teammates to do so multiple times in NBA history. He scored at least 27 points in a career-long seven consecutive games from February 24 – March 16, tying the second-longest streak in team history and recorded at least eight rebounds in 11-straight games from February 1-20, becoming the first HEAT non-center to accomplish the feat since Shawn Marion’s 13-game stretch from February 26, 2008 – November 1, 2008. He posted 11 double-figure rebound games, the most for a single season in his career and recorded a career-high seven steals in Miami’s Opening Night Game on December 23 at Orlando, the most in a season-opener in HEAT history. Additionally, Butler led Miami with 108 steals and has now recorded at least 100 steals in eight consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA.