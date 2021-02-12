How To Style Your Court Culture Like a Pro

Influencer: Emilie Sobel - @emiliesobel

STAY FUNKY

ViceVersa Violet Bodysuit

“When it comes to bodysuits, the key is finding the perfect bottom to match and, of course, the accessories. Since Miami's weather has been off and on in the 70s, I figured a cool pair of ripped jeans and funky ankle boots would take this look to another level. It makes it a fun way to show off my love for the HEAT while still feeling comfortable, cool and cute for whatever plans I may make.”

TIE-DYE IS IN, ALWAYS

ViceVersa Tie-Dye Unisex Pullover

“I live for a good, oversized tee and I'm still a huge fan of the tie-dye trend. This shirt had my name written all over it. Paired with a cool pair of leggings or your favorite pair of jeans, this look can be super casual for those lazy days, or it can be elevated with some cool sunglasses and a great pair of ankle boots.”

Influencer: Dillon Metoyer - @dillonmxtoyer

LOW-KEY, BUT FLY

Court Culture ViceVersa Black Unisex Pullover & Court Culture ViceVersa Miami Shorts

“For me, I like outfits that are low-key but standout at the same time. The black long sleeve and shorts I picked are subtle but have bright accents of pink, blue and purple which make them stand out. I knew I wanted something I would wear on a regular basis that had a dope design. Once I saw the back of the black long sleeve, I knew that one was the winner.”

ACCESSORIZE

Court Culture ViceVersa Patch Snapback

“Hats are essential for me! It’s a clothing accessory that I’m always wearing. After picking out my shirt and shorts, I needed something to tie my fit together. The bright turquoise hat caught my eye and had amazing designs that matched the colorway in the other pieces.”

