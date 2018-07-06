HEAT’s Dan Craig Named To USA Basketball Coaching Staff

MIAMI, July 6 – The USA Basketball Men’s National Team announced today that HEAT assistant coach Dan Craig has been selected to the coaching staff that will assist at the July 25-27 minicamp in Las Vegas. Craig was one of nine coaches to be selected as he will join Mike Brown (Golden State), Mark Few (Gonzaga), Alex Jensen (Utah), Jay Larranaga (Boston), Jamahl Mosley (Dallas), Ime Udoka (San Antonio), David Vanterpool (Portland) and Jay Wright (Villanova). The USA National Team minicamp will feature practices from 12-2PM (PDT) on July 26 and 27 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center.

“It’s an incredible opportunity and Dan is so deserving of it,” said HEAT Head Coach Erik Spoelstra. “He’s going to do a terrific job. This is a great opportunity to be a part of an amazing program like USA Basketball.”

Craig is entering his 16th season with the HEAT organization and his third as Assistant Coach after spending the 2015-16 season as the head coach of Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he captured the 2016 G League Championship while leading the Skyforce to a league-record 40 wins and earning NBA G League Coach of the Year honors. After joining the HEAT as a video intern in 2003-04, Craig was named Assistant Video Coordinator in 2004-05 and two years later was promoted to Video Coordinator, a role he served for five seasons before being elevated to Video Coordinator/Player Development Coach prior to the 2011-12 season. The following season, he was named Assistant Coach/Video Coordinator and then in 2013-14, he was promoted to Assistant Coach/Player Development. During the 2014-15 season, he served as Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development where he was responsible for game planning and focusing on the development of Miami’s perimeter players.