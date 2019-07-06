HEAT Waives Ryan Anderson

MIAMI, July 6 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have waived forward Ryan Anderson.

Anderson was originally acquired by the HEAT from the Phoenix Suns on February 6, 2019 in exchange for Wayne Ellington and Tyler Johnson. He appeared in 25 games between the two clubs last season, averaging 2.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game. In 647 games over his 11-year NBA career, he has averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 25.9 minutes while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor.