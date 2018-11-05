HEAT Unveils "Vice Nights" Uniform

MIAMI, Nov. 05 – Today, the Miami HEAT formally unveiled its “Vice Nights” City Edition uniform. Vice Nights is the sequel to last season’s enormously successful Vice campaign. The Vice Nights uniform is black with the classic HEAT silhouette from 1988 colored in laser fuchsia and blue gale, and features the original Miami Arena script across the chest and a reimagined HEAT ball and flame logo sporting the Vice Nights color combination. The uniform was designed in-house by Miami HEAT Graphic Designer, Brett Maurer, and inspired by HEAT history and the city of Miami in the 1980’s.

HEAT fans are encouraged to come to AmericanAirlines Arena for the Vice Nights Midnight Madness event, which will begin at midnight on Thursday, for their chance to be among the first to get their hands on a Vice Nights jersey and merchandise, and to experience other surprise Vice Nights activations happening exclusively at the Arena.

In addition, all HEAT fans will be able to take advantage of the following promotions:

The team has launched a special website, HEAT.com/ViceNights, which showcases digital elements of the campaign including photography, video, upcoming promotions and activities and much more.

The HEAT will wear the Vice Nights uniform for the following games: