HEAT Unveil "Trophy Gold" Uniform Presented By UKG

Today we unveil our Earned Edition uniform entitled “Trophy Gold” presented by UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group). The 16 teams that made last season’s NBA Playoffs were rewarded for their efforts with an exclusive on-court look as part of the Nike / NBA Earned Edition program. Very limited quantities of the Collector’s Edition Trophy Gold jerseys, as well as other Trophy Gold merchandise can be purchased at TheMiamiHEATStore.com beginning on March 17th at midnight Eastern Standard Time. Small quantities of the Trophy Gold jersey will be available at The Miami HEAT Store locations at AmericanAirlines Arena, Dolphin Mall, Pembroke Lakes Mall and Miami International Airport on March 18th when stores open (please check individual store/mall hours). Trophy Gold jerseys will be available exclusively for players on the current HEAT roster.

Inspired By a Stripe / Committed To a Standard

Trophy Gold started as a stripe: a small, golden accent introduced to the HEAT uniform set—and the larger team identity—prior to the 1999 season. But the new color didn’t just run down the side of the jersey—it ran through the entire organization, reminding every player, coach, and employee of the ultimate goal: a championship. Nothing less will do. In the 21 seasons since gold first graced the uniform, the team has lived up to its glimmering, glorious legacy, capturing three NBA Championships—tied for the league’s third most in that span.

6,031 Jerseys / Each Individually Numbered

The Trophy Gold campaign and retail strategy will be unlike any previous Miami HEAT uniform campaign. First, very limited quantities of the Trophy Gold jersey will be available for purchase from the HEAT—only 6,031 jerseys to be exact. The number 6,031 represents the sum of each of the three Championship seasons: 2006 + 2012 + 2013 = 6,031. No two Championships are the same, and neither are the jerseys in their honor. Each jersey is individually numbered (XX of 6,031) in the team’s iconic “CHAMPIONS” font just above the jock tag, adding to the collectable nature of the Trophy Gold jersey.

Trophy Gold Championship Legacy Jersey Auction

In addition, the team will auction off one-of-a-kind Trophy Gold jerseys, each linked to title-winning figures throughout HEAT history. The limited-edition, autographed player jerseys will feature the player's name and uniform number, with the uniform number corresponding to the collectable individual number (XX of 6,031). The three jerseys celebrating the HEAT Championships will adorn the numbers 06, 12, and 13 with Champs as the “name” on the back of the jersey. The 06, 12, and 13 jerseys will each be autographed by Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra, and Micky Arison and will feature the collectable numbers: 2006 of 6031, 2012 of 6031 and 2013 of 6031.

The specialty jerseys will be available at auctions.nba.com, starting at 10:00 a.m. on March 20th.

Game Schedule – Three for 3

We will wear the Trophy Gold uniform during the following three games, with the three games indicative of our three titles:

3/11/21 vs. Orlando Magic // AmericanAirlines Arena

3/16/21 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers // AmericanAirlines Arena

3/17/21 @ Memphis Grizzlies