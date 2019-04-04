HEAT to Celebrate Dwyane Wade

April 4th, MIAMI – As the 2018-19 regular season comes to a close, the Miami HEAT will celebrate Dwyane Wade’s last regular season home game on Tuesday, April 9th with extensive programming paying tribute to his exceptional 16-year career. The highlight of the evening will be a Special Wade Pregame Ceremony, scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. sharp.

The Wade Pregame Ceremony will showcase:

Official Wade Career Retrospective Video

Special Guest Tributes

Wade Fan Address

Wade-centric Player Introduction Sequence

With doors to AmericanAirlines Arena opening at 6:00 p.m., HEAT fans are encouraged to arrive early. Those in need of an “excuse” to get to the HEAT’s house on time can log on to HEAT.com/Wade to choose from a variety of D. Wade Doctor’s Notes, courtesy of Baptist Health South Florida, to justify an early exit from school, work or any other regularly scheduled activity. In addition, HEAT.com/Wade, which is already live, features Number 3’s greatest moments, a link to the Wade L3GACY Court Culture merchandise collection and more. The site will continuously unveil new Wade video content, so fans are invited to visit frequently. HEAT fans can also participate in a virtual jersey swap with Wade via the HEAT Mobile App.

Outside AmericanAirlines Arena, HEAT fans will enjoy Wade signage already on display around the property including, Wade Street Banners, a large L3GACY banner on the front of the facility, a Wade flag and more.

The HEAT will distribute the following giveaways to fans in attendance on April 9th: