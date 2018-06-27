HEAT Announce Summer League Information
Photo Credit: Noah Graham
MIAMI, June 27 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they will be participating in both the California Classic in Sacramento and the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Current HEAT players Bam Adebayo, Derrick Jones, Jr. and Derrick Walton Jr. will participate. Miami HEAT Video Coordinator/Player Development Coach Eric Glass will serve as the Head Coach during summer league play.
Practice sessions will begin Friday, June 29 and will continue through Sunday, July 1 in Sacramento. The HEAT begins summer league play on Monday, July 2 in Sacramento, and will play three games over the four-day event before heading to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with their first game scheduled for Saturday, July 7. The team will play a tournament style schedule, with a champion being crowned on Tuesday, July 17. At a minimum, the team will play at least five games in Las Vegas.
MIAMI HEAT SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER
|NO.
|NAME
|POS
|HGT
|WGT
|BIRTHDATE
|COLLEGE/HOME CNTRY
|YRS PRO
|13
|Bam Adebayo
|C/F
|6-10
|255
|07/18/97
|Kentucky/USA
|1
|61
|Dikembe Dixson
|F
|6-7
|200
|09/06/96
|UIC/USA
|R
|52
|Matt Farrell
|G
|6-1
|175
|03/15/96
|Notre Dame/USA
|R
|5
|Derrick Jones, Jr.
|F/G
|6-7
|200
|02/15/97
|UNLV/USA
|2
|63
|Jarrod Jones
|F/C
|6-9
|230
|05/27/90
|Ball State/USA
|R
|54
|Daryl Macon
|G
|6-3
|185
|11/29/95
|Arkansas/USA
|R
|71
|Yante Maten
|F
|6-8
|240
|08/14/96
|Georgia/USA
|R
|70
|Landry Nnoko
|C
|6-10
|250
|04/09/94
|Clemson/Cameroon
|R
|51
|Ike Nwamu
|G
|6-5
|210
|06/03/93
|UNLV/USA
|R
|62
|Duncan Robinson
|F
|6-8
|215
|04/22/94
|Michigan/USA
|R
|64
|Justin Tillman
|F
|6-8
|220
|02/02/96
|VCU/USA
|R
|65
|Rashad Vaughn
|G
|6-6
|210
|08/16/96
|UNLV/USA
|3
|14
|Derrick Walton, Jr.
|G
|6-1
|185
|04/03/95
|Michigan/USA
|1
|53
|Tai Webster
|G
|6-2
|180
|05/29/95
|Nebraska/New Zealand
|R
*Roster subject to change