HEAT Announce Summer League Information

MIAMI, June 27 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they will be participating in both the California Classic in Sacramento and the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Current HEAT players Bam Adebayo, Derrick Jones, Jr. and Derrick Walton Jr. will participate. Miami HEAT Video Coordinator/Player Development Coach Eric Glass will serve as the Head Coach during summer league play.

Practice sessions will begin Friday, June 29 and will continue through Sunday, July 1 in Sacramento. The HEAT begins summer league play on Monday, July 2 in Sacramento, and will play three games over the four-day event before heading to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with their first game scheduled for Saturday, July 7. The team will play a tournament style schedule, with a champion being crowned on Tuesday, July 17. At a minimum, the team will play at least five games in Las Vegas.

MIAMI HEAT SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

NO. NAME POS HGT WGT BIRTHDATE COLLEGE/HOME CNTRY YRS PRO 13 Bam Adebayo C/F 6-10 255 07/18/97 Kentucky/USA 1 61 Dikembe Dixson F 6-7 200 09/06/96 UIC/USA R 52 Matt Farrell G 6-1 175 03/15/96 Notre Dame/USA R 5 Derrick Jones, Jr. F/G 6-7 200 02/15/97 UNLV/USA 2 63 Jarrod Jones F/C 6-9 230 05/27/90 Ball State/USA R 54 Daryl Macon G 6-3 185 11/29/95 Arkansas/USA R 71 Yante Maten F 6-8 240 08/14/96 Georgia/USA R 70 Landry Nnoko C 6-10 250 04/09/94 Clemson/Cameroon R 51 Ike Nwamu G 6-5 210 06/03/93 UNLV/USA R 62 Duncan Robinson F 6-8 215 04/22/94 Michigan/USA R 64 Justin Tillman F 6-8 220 02/02/96 VCU/USA R 65 Rashad Vaughn G 6-6 210 08/16/96 UNLV/USA 3 14 Derrick Walton, Jr. G 6-1 185 04/03/95 Michigan/USA 1 53 Tai Webster G 6-2 180 05/29/95 Nebraska/New Zealand R

*Roster subject to change