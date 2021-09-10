HEAT SIGNS POTTER, SMART AND SMITH

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed Micah Potter, Javonte Smart and Dru Smith. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Potter appeared in six Summer League games with the HEAT and averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.17 blocks, 1.0 assists and a total +15 plus/minus while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and a perfect 2-of-2 from the foul line. He posted a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double while blocking five shots against Dallas on August 17. As a senior at Wisconsin, Potter appeared in 31 games (20 starts) and averaged 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 22.2 minutes while shooting 50.4 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three-point range and 84 percent from the foul line. He shot 46.9 percent from downtown in conference games, the second-highest percentage in the league and posted five double-doubles on the season, including a season-high 23 points and 12 rebounds at Maryland on January 27.

Smart appeared in six Summer League games with the HEAT and averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a total +10 plus/minus. He shot 80 percent (4-of-5) from the foul line, dished out multiple assists five times and scored in double-figures twice. Smart played three seasons at Louisiana State, becoming just the seventh player in school history to record at least 1,200 points, 300 assists and 111 steals. Among the Tiger’s all-time lists, he finished 11th in assists, 12th in three-point field goals made, 23rd in steals and 31st in points. In his final year as a junior, Smart started in all 28 games and averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.25 steals and 35.0 minutes while shooting 46 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from three-point range and 85.7 percent from the foul line. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team and the All-Louisiana First Team after leading the conference in three-point field goal percentage and minutes per game. His 70 made three-point field goals were the 13th-most for a single-season in school history.

Smith appeared in six Summer League games with the HEAT and averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.17 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. He recorded multiple steals three times and scored in double-figures twice, first an 11-point effort against the Lakers on August 3 and then a 10-point performance against Dallas on August 17. As a senior at Missouri, Smith started all 25 games he appeared in and averaged 14.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.04 steals and 33.9 minutes while shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from three-point range and 83 percent from the foul line. He was named to the All-SEC First Team and became the first player in school history to be named to the SEC All-Defensive Team after leading the conference in steals for the second consecutive season. He also led the team in points, assists, steals, field goals made, free throws made and minutes and earned Conference Player of the Week three times, the most by any player that season.