HEAT SIGN ORLANDO ROBINSON

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed center Orlando Robinson. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Robinson recently appeared in three games (all starts) with the HEAT’s Summer League team in the California Classic averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.33 steals and 1.0 assists while shooting 55.6 percent from the field. He previously played three seasons at Fresno State where he started in all 90 career games. In his final season as a junior, Robinson started all 36 games with the Bulldogs and averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.19 blocks, 1.00 steals and 33.2 minutes. He became just one of two players in NCAA history to accumulate at least 700 points, 300 rebounds and 100 assists in a single season. Robinson was named to the All-Mountain West First Team, the NABC All-District 17 First Team and was selected as a Lefty Driesell Defensive All-American. He led the team in points, rebounds, blocks, field goals made, free throws made and minutes and finished second on the team in assists and steals. Additionally, he recorded 18 20-point games, including three 30-point performances, and posted 12 double-doubles.