HEAT Signs Malik Newman

MIAMI, August 6 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Malik Newman. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Newman began his collegiate career at Mississippi State before transferring to the University of Kansas where he appeared in 39 games (33 starts) last season and averaged 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.08 steals and 31.6 minutes while shooting 46.3 percent from the field, 41.5 percent from three-point range and 83.5 percent from the foul line. He connected on 85 three-point field goals, the ninth-most for a single-season in KU history, and was named the Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player after he averaged 24.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in the tournament, helping Kansas earn the Big 12 title. Additionally, he averaged a team-high 21.6 points in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, helping Kansas to the Final Four.

Newman, who signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 1 before being waived on July 19, appeared in five Summer League games with the Lakers in Las Vegas and averaged 3.2 points while shooting 6-of-19 from the field, 2-of-6 from three-point range and a perfect 2-of-2 from the foul line.