Kyle Alexander Gets Two-Way Opportunity With HEAT

Your Miami HEAT have signed forward/center Kyle Alexander to a two-way contract.

Alexander, who was originally signed by the HEAT on July 15, 2019, has appeared in 23 games (21 starts) this season with Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 10.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.17 blocks and 25.1 minutes while shooting 69.2 percent from the field. He leads the team in total rebounds (209), offensive rebounds (73), blocks (50) and double-doubles (7).

Alexander played all four seasons at Tennessee, finishing second on the school’s all-time list in blocks, appeared in 37 games (all starts) as a senior and averaged 7.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.73 blocks and 23.8 minutes while shooting 61.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent (3-of-7) from three-point range. He helped the Vols advance to the Sweet 16 after recording 64 blocks on the season, the second-most for a single-season in school history while grabbing 96 offensive rebounds, the sixth-most in program history during a single campaign. Additionally, he started 105 games during his collegiate career, becoming just the 13th player in school history to start at least 100 games.