HEAT Signs Kyle Alexander

MIAMI, July 15 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward Kyle Alexander. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Alexander, who finished second on Tennessee’s all-time blocks list, appeared in eight Summer League games (two starts) with Miami, including the California Classic in Sacramento and NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, and averaged 4.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.38 blocks and 15.9 minutes while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 75 percent from the foul line.

Alexander played all four seasons at Tennessee, appearing in 37 games (all starts) as a senior averaging 7.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.73 blocks and 23.8 minutes while shooting 61.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent (3-of-7) from three-point range. He helped the Vols advance to the Sweet 16 after recording 64 blocks on the season, the second-most for a single-season in school history while grabbing 96 offensive rebounds, the sixth-most in program history during a single campaign. Additionally, he started 105 games during his collegiate career, becoming just the 13th player in school history to start at least 100 games.