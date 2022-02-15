HEAT SIGN JAVONTE SMART

Your Miami HEAT announced today that have signed guard Javonte Smart to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Smart, who was originally signed by Miami on September 10 and waived on October 15, has appeared in 11 games (all starts) this season with the HEAT’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging a team-leading 21.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.73 steals and 37.1 minutes while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 78.1 percent from the foul line. Earlier this season, Smart signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, appearing in 13 games (one start) averaging 2.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.3 minutes of action.

Smart previously appeared in six Summer League games with the HEAT and averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a total +10 plus/minus. He shot 80 percent (4-of-5) from the foul line, dished out multiple assists five times and scored in double-figures twice. Smart played three seasons at Louisiana State, becoming just the seventh player in school history to record at least 1,200 points, 300 assists and 111 steals. Among the Tiger’s all-time lists, he finished 11th in assists, 12th in three-point field goals made, 23rd in steals and 31st in points. In his final year as a junior, Smart started in all 28 games and averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.25 steals and 35.0 minutes while shooting 46 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from three-point range and 85.7 percent from the foul line. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team and the All-Louisiana First Team after leading the conference in three-point field goal percentage and minutes per game. His 70 made three-point field goals were the 13th-most for a single-season in school history.

Smart will wear number 15.