HEAT SIGN HAYWOOD HIGHSMITH

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward Haywood Highsmith. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Highsmith, who was previously signed to a 10-day contract by the HEAT on December 30, February 15 and again on February 26, has appeared in 10 games with Miami this season totaling 24 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and a steal while shooting 40 percent (6-of-15) from three-point range. He has also appeared in 11 regular season G League games (seven starts) with the Delaware Blue Coats this season and averaged 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.00 steals and 29.4 minutes while shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three-point range.

After spending four seasons at Wheeling University from 2014-18, Highsmith signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, splitting the season between the Sixers and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Highsmith appeared in five games with the 76ers in 2018-19 totaling nine points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal while shooting 40 percent (4-of-10) from the field. Additionally, he has appeared in 106 career G League games (76 starts) over three seasons, all with the Blue Coats, averaging 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.18 steals and 29.6 minutes while shooting 43.5 percent from the field.