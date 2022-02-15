HEAT SIGN HAYWOOD HIGHSMITH

Your Miami HEAT announced today that have signed forward Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Highsmith, who was previously signed to a 10-day contract by the HEAT on December 30, appeared in four games with Miami totaling 12 points, five rebounds and a block in 41:34 minutes of action while shooting 50 percent (4-of-8) from the field and 57.1 percent (4-of-7) from three-point range. He has also appeared in 17 G League games (11 starts) with the Delaware Blue Coats this season and averaged 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.24 steals and 29.8 minutes while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from three-point range.

After spending four seasons at Wheeling University from 2014-18, Highsmith signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, splitting the season between the Sixers and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Highsmith appeared in five games with the 76ers in 2018-19 totaling nine points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal while shooting 40 percent (4-of-10) from the field. Additionally, he has appeared in 106 career G League games (76 starts) over three seasons, all with the Blue Coats, averaging 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.18 steals and 29.6 minutes while shooting 43.5 percent from the field.

Highsmith will wear number 24.