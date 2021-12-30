HEAT Signs Haywood Highsmith

Yoir Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Highsmith recently appeared in 12 G League games (four starts) with the Delaware Blue Coats this season averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9assists, 1.25 steals, 1.00 blocks and 27.8 minutes while shooting 47.2 percent from the field, 39.1 percent from three-point range and 73.7 percent from the foul line, helping the Blue Coats win the 2021 Winter Showcase championship. He finished third on the team in points, blocksand three-point field goals made.

After spending four seasons at Wheeling University from 2014-18, Highsmith signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, splitting the season between the Sixers and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Highsmith appeared in five games with the 76ers in 2018-19 totaling nine points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal while shooting 40 percent (4-of-10) from the field. He has also appeared in 101 career G League games (70 starts) over three seasons, all with the Blue Coats,averaging 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.14 steals and 29.3 minutes while shooting 42.9 percent from the field.

Highsmith will wear number 24.