HEAT Signs D.J. Stewart

Your Miami HEAT have signed D.J. Stewart.

Stewart has appeared in six Summer League games (three starts) with the HEAT, including two during the California Classic in Sacramento where he averaged 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.00 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and totaled a +14 plus/minus, helping Miami to a perfect 2-0 record.

Stewart played two seasons at Mississippi State, appearing in 64 collegiate games (50 starts) for the Bulldogs averaging 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 32.4 minutes while shooting 42.5 percent from the field. He finished with 792 career points, the 11th-most by an MSU player during their freshman and sophomore seasons. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team last year after scoring 528 points, the sixth-most by a sophomore in school history, while also becoming just one of 11 players nationally to score at least 500 points and dish out at least 100 assists. He finished as only one of three players in the conference to rank in the top 15 in scoring average, assists per game, steals per game, 20-point games, assist-to-turnover ratio, field goal percentage and free throw percentage. Additionally, the two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection scored a season-high 32 points against Dayton on December 12 to become just the 13th sophomore in school history to post a 30-point game since 1954 and was the only player in program history to record three consecutive 20-point games during NCAA/NIT postseason play after doing so from March 20 – March 27.