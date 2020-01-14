Chris Silva Earns NBA Contract

On October 18, 2019, the HEAT signed Chris Silva to a two-way contract, a deal that splits a player’s time between the team and their G-League affiliate.

Silva would never end up stepping foot on a G-League court.

In 30 games with the HEAT, his impact off the bench would prove to be irreplaceable for a team fighting for a top spot in the Eastern conference.

That impact didn't go unnoticed.

Today, your Miami HEAT have signed Chris Silva to an NBA contract.

Silva has appeared in 30 games with Miami this season averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 8.3 minutes of action while shooting 69.1 percent from the field, the third-highest percentage in the NBA with at least 50 attempts. He scored a season-high 10 points at Philadelphia on November 23 and has led the team in plus/minus five times, the second-most on the team.

Silva played all four seasons at South Carolina, becoming the first player in school history to total at least 700 rebounds and 500 made free throws. He appeared in 32 games (all starts) as a senior last season averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.94 blocks and 26.8 minutes while shooting 50.8 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and 74.4 percent from the foul line as he earned All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team honors. Among the school’s all-time leaders, he finished third in free throws made (577), sixth in rebounds (876), sixth in blocks (186) and 10th in points (1,509).

