HEAT SIGN CHALMERS, SILVA AND STAUSKAS

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Mario Chalmers, forward Chris Silva and guard Nik Stauskas to 10-day contracts using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Chalmers, a two-time NBA champion with the HEAT, returns to Miami after recently playing in the G League with the Grand Rapids Gold this season, starting both games he appeared in totaling 17 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals. Prior to his stint with Grand Rapids, he spent three seasons overseas, appearing in 32 games. The nine-year NBA veteran played eight seasons in Miami, helping the team make four-straight NBA Finals appearances and six postseason berths over that span. He has appeared in 525 career games (383 starts) with the HEAT averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.51 steals and 27.8 minutes while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and is among Miami’s all-time leaders in steals (second), games played (fourth), assists (fourth), three-point field goals made (fourth), minutes (sixth) and starts (seventh). Chalmers will re-claim the number 15 he wore from 2010-2016.

Silva, who was originally signed by the HEAT on July 11, 2019, returns to Miami after recently signing a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, appearing in one game. He previously started in all 12 games he appeared in with the Iowa Wolves of the G League this season averaging 15.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.00 steals and 26.1 minutes while shooting 57.3 percent from the field where he led the team in blocks and free throws made while finishing second in rebounds and field goals made. Silva spent two seasons in Miami from 2019-2021, appearing in 55 games with the HEAT and has now appeared in 60 career NBA games and 14 career G League games (12 starts). Silva will once again wear number 30.

Stauskas recently appeared in 12 G League games (all starts) with the Grand Rapids Gold this season averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.08 steals and 38.3 minutes while shooting 42.4 percent from the field, 35.2 percent from three-point range and 91.5 percent from the foul line where he led the team in points, assists, three-point field goals made and free throws made. The five-year NBA veteran has spent time with Sacramento, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Portland and Cleveland, appearing in 335 career NBA games (63 starts). Additionally, he has started in all 27 career G League games he has appeared in as well as appearing in 40 international contests (19 starts) with Baskonia in Spain. Stauskas will wear number 9.