HEAT Signs Brianté Weber

MIAMI, August 21 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Brianté Weber. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Weber has appeared in 74 games (55 starts) with the HEAT’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and averaged 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.58 steals and 33.3 minutes while shooting 46.8 percent from the field, 36.2 percent from three-point range and 78.5 percent from the foul line. Weber has part of three seasons in the NBA with the HEAT, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets, appearing in 45 career NBA games (four starts) and averaging 3.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 13.6 minutes of action. Originally signed by Miami on October 19, 2015 and re-signed on Apr. 10, 2016, Weber has appeared in one regular season game and two postseason contests with the HEAT.

Weber played all four seasons at Virginia Commonwealth finishing as VCU’s all-time career steals leader (374), shattering the previous 29-year old record by 117, capping his career third on the NCAA’s steals list, just 12 shy from becoming the all-time career leader before missing the final 10 games of his senior season due to injury. He became the first player in conference history to be named the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year in three consecutive seasons, including his senior, junior and sophomore seasons, and also set a program record with a recorded 45.5-inch vertical leap.