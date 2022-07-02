HEAT SIGN NIKOLA JOVIĆ

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed their first round draft pick (27th overall) Nikola Jović (nee-CO-lah YO-vitch). Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jović, who was named the 2022 All-Adriatic League Top Prospect of the Year, appeared in 25 games with Mega Basket last season and averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 27.2 minutes while shooting 42.8 percent from the field, 35.6 percent from three-point range and 75.4 percent from the foul line. He finished second on the team in scoring average, field goals made and three-point field goals made and third in rebounds per game. Jović scored in double-figures 16 times, including three 20-point games, while attempting 236 field goals, 118 from two-point range and 118 from three-point range. The 19-year-old was named to the All-Tournament Team while representing Serbia in the 2021 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup and was named MVP of the Belgrade qualifier in the 2020-21 Euroleague Tournament.

Jović is currently participating with the HEAT’s Summer League team in both the California Classic in San Francisco and the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas with Miami’s first game today vs. the Lakers.