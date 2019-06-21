HEAT Select Tyler Herro

MIAMI, June 21 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have selected Tyler Herro in the first round (13th overall) in the 2019 NBA Draft. Additionally, Miami acquired a 2022 second round draft pick and cash considerations from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for the draft rights to Bol Bol, who was selected by the HEAT in the second round (44th overall).

“We feel we’ve added depth to one of the most important positions for us as far as our backcourt goes,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “I think Tyler has proven in his short time at Kentucky that he’s not only a great shooter, but he’s a competitor, he’s tough and he can defend. We’re very excited to have him.”

Herro, the 2018-19 SEC Newcomer of the Year, appeared in 37 games (all starts) as a freshman with Kentucky and averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.08 steals and 32.6 minutes while shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 35.5 percent from three-point range and shot a school single-season record 93.5 percent from the foul line. He became just the 14th freshman in program history to score at least 500 points and the eighth to connect on at least 60 three-point field goals in their first season. Herro earned All-SEC Second Team honors, was an All-Freshman Team selection and was named to the NCAA Midwest Regional All-Tournament Team. The three-time SEC Freshman of the Week led the team in three-point field goals made (60), free throw percentage, minutes (1,206), starts and double-figure scoring efforts (29) while finishing second on the team in points (519), scoring average, assists (91), steals (40) and field goals made (186).