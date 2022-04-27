HEAT ROUND 2 PLAYOFF TICKETS TO GO ON SALE APRIL 27TH

Your Miami HEAT announced today that individual game tickets for Round 2 home games of the 2022 White Hot HEAT Playoffs will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, April 27th at 4:00 p.m.

Once tickets go on sale, there will be a four-ticket limit per household, per game. Individual game ticket inventory is limited, and tickets are expected to sell quickly. Fans can purchase tickets online at HEAT.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.

During the on-sale, fans will be able to purchase Home Games 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Second Round. Home Games 3 and 4 will only be played if necessary. Fans who have purchased tickets for any unplayed games will be automatically issued a refund by Ticketmaster, including fees (except UPS and retail pickup fees). If fans purchase tickets at a retail location, they can secure a refund by returning tickets for unplayed games at the same retail location where the tickets were originally purchased.

All Miami HEAT home playoff games will be mobile-only entry. HEAT fans may access their individual playoff tickets via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App on a smartphone in order gain entry to FTX Arena. For more information, please visit HEAT.com/app.

HEAT fans who want to be the first to know about playoff ticket sales information and have an opportunity to purchase tickets before the April 27th general public on-sale can sign up to receive news and offers via heat.com/playoffinfo.