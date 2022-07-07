HEAT RE-SIGN VICTOR OLADIPO

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed guard Victor Oladipo. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Victor showed his work ethic and determination to come back and help us win games at the end of the regular season and through the playoffs,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “We are delighted to have him back in a HEAT uniform.”

Oladipo, a two-time NBA All-Star, appeared in eight games (one start) with the HEAT last season after recovering from right knee surgery on May 13, 2021. He averaged 12.4 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 21.6 minutes while shooting 47.9 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from three-point range and 73.7 percent from the foul line. In his only start of the season, he posted a 40-point, 10-rebound double-double, including seven assists and two steals in the season finale at Orlando on April 10. The 40-point game was the highest scoring output by a HEAT player last regular season. He also appeared in 15 postseason games (one start) on Miami’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals and averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.27 steals and 24.5 minutes while scoring in double figures six times, including two 20-point games.

Oladipo has now appeared in 462 regular season games (395 starts) during his nine-year NBA career and has averaged 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.62 steals and 32.8 minutes while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor, 34.8 percent from three-point range and 79 percent from the foul line.